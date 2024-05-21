Birmingham City's St Andrew's is the biggest stadium Northampton Town will visit in League One next season.Birmingham City's St Andrew's is the biggest stadium Northampton Town will visit in League One next season.
Birmingham City's St Andrew's is the biggest stadium Northampton Town will visit in League One next season.

From Exeter City to Wigan Athletic: Every League One stadium Northampton fans will visit next season and how far they will travel - including Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Stockport County, Wrexham and Charlton Athletic

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st May 2024, 16:38 BST
The line-up for the 2024/25 League One season is now complete.

Bolton will have to have another crack at it after their play-off final defeat to Oxford United at the weekend.

It means Cobblers fans will have to travel more than 4,633 miles if they are to visit all 23 away grounds next season.

St Andrews will be the biggest stadium Cobblers fans will visit at 29,409 while Crawley will be the smallest at 6,134.

It promises to be an easy 89 mile journey to face Peterborough while the 377 mile trek to Exeter City is not likely to be one of the favourite away days.

Here are all the stadiums Northampton fans will head to, with capacity and round-trip mileage (as caclulated by AA route planner’s quickest route from the One Call Stadium), running from nearest to longest trip.

Get all your Cobblers news here.

Capacity: 15,314Distance: 89 miles

1. Peterborough United

Capacity: 15,314Distance: 89 miles Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Capacity: 7,800Distance: 93.4 miles

2. Stevenage

Capacity: 7,800Distance: 93.4 miles Photo: Jacques Feeney

Photo Sales
Capacity: 29.409Distance: 107.2 miles

3. Birmingham City

Capacity: 29.409Distance: 107.2 miles Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
Capacity: 9,558Distance: 125 miles

4. Wycombe Wanderers

Capacity: 9,558Distance: 125 miles Photo: Alex Morton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan AthleticLeague OneNorthamptonRotherham UnitedCharlton AthleticWrexhamHuddersfield TownCobblers