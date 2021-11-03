Foyle's new club confirmed following Cobblers departure

Martin Foyle.

Martin Foyle' s new club has been confirmed following his departure from the Cobblers.

The 58-year-old has joined League One side Morecambe as the club's new head of recruitment and will again link up with Stephen Robinson. The pair's relationship goes back to their time at Scottish Premiership side Motherwell.

Foyle only joined Sixfields from Motherwell in May but his exit from the club was confirmed this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robinson said: “I am delighted that Martin has joined us, we a have a strong working relationship that spans back to our time at Motherwell, his knowledge and experience is invaluable, he can be a real asset to the club.

“Martin will not just be coming in as Head of Recruitment, we will be tapping into his experience as a manager and he will be lending a hand throughout the week in training sessions.

“I am sure that his knowledge will be a huge benefit to the club, he has been instrumental in turning free transfers into seven-figure transfer fees and we are hoping that he can unearth some hidden gems for us.”

Morecambe director Charlie Appleyard added: “We are delighted to welcome Martin to Morecambe Football Club. He has a proven track record of successful and profitable recruitment.

“This is a key permanent hire for us that will strengthen our playing squad for seasons to come.