Foyle will 'take the pressure off' Brady in hunt for new signings

Martin Foyle during his days in charge of Hereford.

Martin Foyle admits Cobblers' recently-devised committee system is something he has not previously come across after he took up the role as the club's head of recruitment last month.

Foyle will sit on the committee alongside first-team boss Jon Brady, academy manager Ian Sampson and chief executive James Whiting, plus Graham Carr who takes on an advisory role.

"It's different and, I've got to be honest, it's new to me," admitted Foyle. "Not so much the data side of things, but people take responsibility and people have an opinion and if it's not right, then we change it, we come away and we'll look for somebody else.

"It will be an interesting meeting this afternoon (last Thursday) just to see what everyone's opinion is - firstly to take the team forward, but also there's just so many players out there, sometimes you do have to discard them.

"It if it's the same players cropping up each year and you haven't done your reports, then people are accountable and it's got to be changed."

A big part of Foyle's role will be to ease the burden on Brady in what is likely to be a busy summer for the club.

He added: "I think it (the committee) helps from my point of view but it also helps to take the pressure off Jon because I know what it's like to be a manager and he's probably inundated with phone calls from players and agents.

"Because there are so many phone calls, the manager won't get much of a rest and he'll get sidetracked and probably won't know one or two so it's important me and Marc Richards take that pressure off him, and Dan Watson as well in terms of identifying a goalkeeper.