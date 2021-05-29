Foyle explains the type of player Cobblers will target this summer

Martin Foyle.

Cobblers' new head of recruitment Martin Foyle says his primary focus will be on recruiting for the first-team this summer and finding 'good, genuine people' who fit into the way manager Jon Brady wants his team to play.

Foyle has got straight down to business after leaving Motherwell for Sixfields with Cobblers in need of new faces all across the pitch ahead of their return to Sky Bet League Two.

Asked what type of player he'll be looking for, Foyle said: "I've sat down with the manager and he's got a profile for what he wants to bring into the club and it never really changes - you want good, genuine people and players who want to learn and who will fit into the structure in terms of how the manager wants to play.

"A lot of it comes down to the manager. He wants to meet and greet the players, which is obviously important, because I can only do so much with the player and agent by bringing them down to the club, but at the end of the day, the manager has to have his say and he has to sell it to the player.

"We want a bit of warmth and players who are going to be here not just for one season but for two or three seasons and beyond. "

Whilst recruiting for the first-team is Foyle's main focus this summer, at some point he will also help out with the academy.

"That might be further down the line," he added. "First and foremost I think we have quite a big job to do this summer and into next season.

"There will be change but sometimes change is not a bad thing because when you have a relegation, it's not nice and you don't want to keep too many players from that group who have gone down.