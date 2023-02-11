Ben Fox looks up for a pass. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Ben Fox’s superb goal in the final minute of normal time rescued the Cobblers a fortunate point after they spent much of the afternoon toiling away against bottom-of-the-table Rochdale at Spotland on Saturday.

Dale almost chalked up their first home win in over three months and it would have come courtesy of ex-Town man Ian Henderson after he deservedly clipped the hosts in front early in the second-half.

Cobblers’ attacking play was limp and toothless and littered with mistakes as they struggled to impose themselves against the division’s second-worst defence, but somehow they escaped with a dramatic point thanks to Fox’s thunderous finish late on. There was still time left for D’Margio Wright-Phillips to miss an excellent chance to snatch victory.

Shaun McWilliams

Whilst there can be no doubting their fighting spirit, and the point itself isn’t disastrous, Fox’s strike only papered over a disjointed, concerning performance from the promotion-chasers in Greater Manchester. It goes without saying that they will need to play better to keep pace with the top three in League Two.

Forced into two changes with Akin Odimayo injured and Ali Koiki suspended, manager Jon Brady surprisingly opted to start Mitch Pinnock as a conventional left-back. Sam Sherring was at right-back, Josh Eppiah and Ben Fox came into the team, and the bench included a first outing for Will Hondermarck. Aaron McGowan, Lee Burge, Ryan Haynes, Kieron Bowie and Danny Hylton all remained sidelined by injury.

It was an attack-minded line-up picked by Brady but his side would not have anything handed to them at Spotland as the struggling hosts started well and were first to go close when Danny Lloyd’s cross-shot whizzed wide.

Dale were organised and hard-working and limited their high-flying visitors to few chances. Fox brought a routine save from ex-Town stopper Richard O’Donnell and Sam Hoskins did likewise when taking aim 20 yards out, but it was slim-pickings in an error-strewn first-half.

Cobblers dominated possession but their play was littered with misplaced passes and loose touches, and they were then put under the pump as Dale came out flying in the second-half.

Tom King produced good saves to keep out Lloyd and Scott Quigley before Henderson missed a glaring chance from Abraham Odoh’s low cross, but he immediately made amends as Dale’s pressure told.

Town had made a chaotic start to the second-half and they were architects of their downfall seven minutes in when Jack Sowerby’s short back pass was pounced upon by Henderson and he produced a clever clipped finish after rounding King.

Hoskins whipped a free-kick just wide before Brady rung the changes with Harvey Lintott and Tete Yengi both sent on, but an improvement from his side was not forthcoming and instead Quigley nearly doubled the lead when dragging wide of the far post at the other end.

Half chances came and went for Hoskins and Tyler Magloire before Marc Leonard joined the fray with 15 minutes to play, soon to be joined by D’Margio Wright-Phillips and Josh Harrop, but Town’s frustrations continued.

Just as it looked as if they would succumb to a hugely damaging defeat, Cobblers salvaged a point thanks to Fox. A shot did not look on when he received possession on the corner of the penalty area, but he let fly with a superb effort that caught out

The visitors piled forward in stoppage-time in search of a winner and they so nearly got it with pretty much the last act when Yengi sent through Wright-Phillips, however O’Donnell was quick off his line and smothered bravely to preserve a point for his team.

Rochdale: O’Donnell ©, Mullarkey, Bennett, Taylor, Keohane, Diagouraga, Odoh, Quigley (Campbell 90), Dodgson, Lloyd (Ball 90), Henderson (Mellor 78)

Subs not used: Eastwood, Seriki, Kelly, Graham

Cobblers: King, Magloire (Wright-Phillips 84), Guthrie ©, Sherring, Sowerby (Harrop 84), McWilliams (Leonard 75), Fox, Pinnock, Hoskins, Eppiah (Lintott 59), Appéré (Yengi 58)

Subs not used: Maxted, Hondermarck

Referee: Neil Hair

Attendance: 2.742