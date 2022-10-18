Ollie Yates shows Ben Fox a straight red card.

Ben Fox will serve a three-game suspension after Cobblers lost their appeal to overturn his red card against Leyton Orient on Saturday.

The midfielder was shown a straight red card by referee Ollie Yates following a challenge on Craig Clay three minutes into the second-half at Brisbane Road.

Manager Jon Brady expressed his frustration at the decision after the game and the club were quick to lodge an appeal on Monday, however that has proved unsuccessful.