Fox to face ban after Cobblers lose appeal to overturn red card against Leyton Orient
Midfielder saw red for a challenge on Craig Clay early in the second-half
By James Heneghan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Ben Fox will serve a three-game suspension after Cobblers lost their appeal to overturn his red card against Leyton Orient on Saturday.
The midfielder was shown a straight red card by referee Ollie Yates following a challenge on Craig Clay three minutes into the second-half at Brisbane Road.
Manager Jon Brady expressed his frustration at the decision after the game and the club were quick to lodge an appeal on Monday, however that has proved unsuccessful.
Fox’s ban will start against Stevenage this weekend.