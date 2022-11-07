Fox relieved to be back and hopes for a run in the team after 'stop-start' first few months at Cobblers

Cobblers midfielder Ben Fox hopes he can finally string a run of games together after admitting he has endured a frustratingly ‘stop-start’ first few months at Sixfields.

The central midfielder joined Northampton from Grimsby in the summer but injury and then a very harsh red card has forced him to miss a chunk of action. He was back in the team against Chesterfield on Saturday following three games out suspended and lasted 68 minutes before being replaced.

"It was the manager's decision to take me off,” Fox said. “I think there were some tactical reasons and there's also the fitness element as well because obviously I have missed the last three games unfortunately.

"It has been a stop-start season for me so far but hopefully, going forward, I can get some games under my belt and not get sent off!

"I probably shouldn't say how I really feel about it (the red card). It's been and gone now and I want to draw a line under it and move on.”

Fox played well in Saturday’s first round tie at the Technique Stadium but he was one of a few players to miss chances as Cobblers were beaten 1-0 by their National League opponents.

He added: "We need to make sure we take our chances when we do get them. Kieron (Bowie) had a shot that hit the inside of the post and somehow stayed out and that kind of summed up our day and our performance.

"I think there are some positives to take but we need to go away and work hard in training to make sure we improve and get a better result next week.