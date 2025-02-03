Fox 'really excited' for Harrogate Town challenge after Cobblers departure

Ben Fox

Ben Fox says he’s ‘really excited’ to be taking on a new challenge having joined Harrogate Town following his Cobblers exit.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who played 64 times for Northampton, has signed a two and a half year deal in North Yorkshire and will be tasked with helping Harrogate stave off relegation from League Two.

“We’ve been an admirer of Ben for a few years now really, since his time at Grimsby and we moved quick to try and get him in,” said Sulphurites head of player recruitment Lloyd Kerry.

“He’s a really good character, an all-action midfielder who can chip in with a goal, wins his duels, is strong in the air and is tidy on the ball, a real all rounder.”

Fox, Harrogate’s seventh January signing, will wear the number 27 shirt and is available for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Bradford City, subject to EFL and FA approval.

The midfielder said: “The opportunity to come and play regularly for a really good football club is a really exciting challenge, I’m really looking forward to pulling on the shirt and giving it a really good go.

“I think I’ll fit in well here, it sounds like a really good group of lads and that always goes a long way. I want to win games of football and push up the league, it’s really important that we keep building on the positive performances in recent weeks.”