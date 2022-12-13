Fox is up for the fight as midfield quartet battle for a regular place in Brady's team

It says something for the quality, variety and depth of options available to manager Jon Brady that someone as good as Marc Leonard cannot even get a look-in at present. Barely two months ago, the 20-year-old Brighton loanee was one of the first names on the team sheet and yet he has not started any of the last three league games.

Instead, Shaun McWilliams and Jack Sowerby have rekindled their excellent partnership from last season and they have been joined by the impressive Ben Fox. The 24-year-old, a summer signing from Grimsby Town, has finally overcome injury and suspension and is getting a run in the side, taking Leonard’s spot to start four games in a row.

With Sowerby controlling things at the base of midfield, McWilliams and Fox have the athleticism and boundless energy to dominate battles in the middle of the park.

Ben Fox

"I’m loving the role I’m playing in that three at the moment and I feel like we all complement each other quite well,” said Fox.

"I think Sowers, Shaun and myself, and Marc when he comes on, we are all capable of doing a good job for the team and on a personal note, it’s nice to not be injured and to be making a positive impact on the team.

"It works well and Shaun and Sowers have been playing well and as a three I feel like we have been good together.

"But all three of us know we have to keep playing to our best because Marc is there ready and waiting and he’s been fantastic all season.

"The competition for places is really strong and I think that must give the gaffer a bit of a headache!"

Not only are things going well on the pitch, Fox is also enjoying being a Northamptonian.

"I’ve settled in well,” he added. “It’s a nice area that I have moved to and I feel it has benefitted me being closer to the community and being part of the town.

"I had a two and a half hour commute to work last season so anything is better than that and I will definitely take a little 10, 15 minute drive!”

Fox, Sowerby and McWilliams lost their 100 per cent winning record as a trio against Tranmere last weekend but the former believes the 0-0 draw was not necessarily a bad result.

"I think we will probably see it as a good point,” he continued. “It doesn’t really matter how you accumulate your points as long as you are accumulating them.

