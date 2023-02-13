Fox didn't realise he had even scored after wonder strike against Rochdale

Even Ben Fox needed a second or two before realising his shot had hit the back of the net when rescuing a last-gasp point for the Cobblers against Rochdale on Saturday.

The midfielder’s superb strike on 89 minutes, which flicked in off the near post, was initially met with silence as supporters worked out whether it hit the right side of the net. It was only when the players starting celebrating that the fans – and Fox himself – joined in.

"I think Harv (Lintott) was fouled but I picked the ball up and just gave it a whack,” he said. "I'm not sure anyone knew it went in, including me. I think it was Guths (Jon Guthrie) who was one of the first to come over to me and celebrate.

"It took a few seconds to realise but everyone then joined in and it was nice to get on the score sheet again and help the team. It was a good moment and we were unlucky not to score another goal with D (Wright-Phillips) at the end but it was a really good save.

"Those are the moments you want to go for you so you come away with three points but it wasn't to be and we’ll take the point and move on.”

It would have been a smash and grab job had Wright-Phillips snatched victory for Cobblers after a largely subpar showing against struggling Rochdale.

Fox added: "We let ourselves down in the first 10 or 15 minutes after half-time so there are things we need to work on. We can’t keep relying on other results and we need to take care of our own games.