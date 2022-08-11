Fox 'delighted' to make Cobblers debut and now eyes first league start

A ‘delighted’ Ben Fox hopes to kick-on from his Cobblers debut against Wycombe on Tuesday night and force his way into Jon Brady’s team on a regular basis.
The 24-year-old, who was Northampton’s first signing of 10 this summer, was frustrated by injury at just the wrong time during pre-season, forcing him to miss both the final friendly and the opening league game of the campaign.
"I’m delighted to get through 90 minutes and now I need to build on this in the next few weeks,” said Fox.
"I’m over the injury now and it’s really good to get a game under my belt and I just want to stay as fit as possible and try and make a difference for the team.
"I’m not one to go bashing the manager’s door down, especially so early in the season, but I want to play as many games as I can and hopefully I can let my performances do the talking.
"I hope I am in the manager’s thoughts for the weekend but the boys have picked up two good results.”
Cobblers were guilty of bypassing their midfield with too many aimless long balls in the first-half on Tuesday but Fox and midfield partner Marc Leonard began to take more control and show their quality in an improved showing after the break.
It was not enough to overturn a 2-0 half-time deficit but there were encouraging signs nonetheless.
"I think we did start quite slowly but we grew into the game, especially in the second-half when we were a bit more on the front foot and played with more purpose,” said Fox.
"As the gaffer mentioned, it will just take a little bit of time for us to really gel. You can see that the building blocks are there and we are playing well in patches but it’s up to us to string together a performance over 90 minutes
"Their two goals were very well-taken and showed their quality from the league above but we got back in the game and we were close to scoring a second and forcing penalties.
"It wasn’t to be but I think we can take that second-half performance onto the weekend and hopefully look to get a good result.”