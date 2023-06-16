News you can trust since 1931
Fourth friendly added to Cobblers' pre-season schedule

Town to play two at home and two away
By James Heneghan
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:54 BST

Cobblers have added an away trip at National League North side Brackley Town to their pre-season schedule ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Northampton will head to St James Park on Saturday, July 22nd. It’s the fourth friendly to be confirmed so far and the game will kick-off at 2pm.

Admission details for the fixture will be announced in due course with the new Sky Bet League One season set to start on Saturday, August 5th. The fixtures are released next Thursday.

St James Park, home of Brackley Town
St James Park, home of Brackley Town
Cobblers will also play friendlies at home to Championship clubs Leicester City (July 15th) and Birmingham City (July 19th) plus one away to League Two MK Dons (July 29th).

