Fourth friendly added to Cobblers' pre-season schedule
Cobblers have added an away trip at National League North side Brackley Town to their pre-season schedule ahead of the 2023/24 season.
Northampton will head to St James Park on Saturday, July 22nd. It’s the fourth friendly to be confirmed so far and the game will kick-off at 2pm.
Admission details for the fixture will be announced in due course with the new Sky Bet League One season set to start on Saturday, August 5th. The fixtures are released next Thursday.
Cobblers will also play friendlies at home to Championship clubs Leicester City (July 15th) and Birmingham City (July 19th) plus one away to League Two MK Dons (July 29th).