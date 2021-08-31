Four out of four as Brackley secure derby-day joy

Lee Ndlovu was on target again as Brackley Town beat Leamington in their first home game of the season. Picture by Brian Martin

Brackley Town completed a perfect August as they made it four wins out of four with a 2-1 victory over near neighbours Leamington on Bank Holiday Monday.

Having won their first three matches of the Vanarama National League North season on the road, the Saints enjoyed a successful return to St James Park as they triumphed in front of their own supporters.

Lee Ndlovu headed his side into an early lead, striking in the fourth minute from Glenn Walker’s cross for his second goal of the weekend having bagged the dramatic winner at York City on Saturday.

An open game saw chances for both sides and the visitors went close when Dan Turner pulled his shot just wide and Simeon Maye’s effort was also not so far off target.

But Brackley extended their lead with 39 minutes played as Matt Lowe’s chip beat Jake Weaver from distance.

The home side dominated the second period without netting a third goal and came under sustained pressure in the closing minutes after Leamington reduced the deficit on 87 minutes through Junior English whose flick found the net through a crowded penalty area.

Ndlovu went close, Louis Lomas headed onto the post, the ball rebounding neatly into the arms of a relieved Weaver, Lowe twice fired just over and Wes York got in on the act, shooting fiercely but too high.

But Brackley did see things out to ensure they now hold one of just two 100 per cent records in the division along with early leaders AFC Fylde.

“There were good moments for both teams after Lee (Ndlovu) gave us an early lead,” said boss Kevin Wilkin.

“We had to focus again after a great result on Saturday and bring ourselves back together.

“For long periods in the game we had good control and we should have scored again in the second half to alleviate those nervy few moments after we conceded a soft goal late on.

“We knew it would be tough but I am naturally delighted to have got the points.”