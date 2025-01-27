Four more players return to training ahead of Bolton Wanderers fixture in boost for Cobblers

Ben Fox and Tyler Roberts are back in training

Four more Cobblers players have returned to training in the last few days in another boost for manager Kevin Nolan, although they might not be ready to feature against Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Town had 16 players injured at one point over Christmas but that number has halved in the last couple of weeks. Cameron McGeehan and Tyler Magloire were back in the squad against Wycombe on Saturday while Lee Burge, James Wilson, Sam Hoskins and Tariqe Fosu have all also recently returned.

And in further good news, Tyler Roberts, Ben Fox, Ali Koiki and Jack Baldwin are also back on the grass. Fox and Baldwin are the closest to returning having recovered from calf and face injuries respectively and both could travel to the north west on Tuesday.

Nolan said: "It's been good because everyone came through the weekend and they all went out and trained yesterday (Sunday) and a bit again today, although not too much because we want to save some energy for Bolton.

"Tyler Roberts trained with us today (Monday). He only did a little bit but that’s really good and it’s the same with Ali (Koiki). He trained in small parts and Foxy has been training for the last few days and he’s probably near enough ready to be in the squad again.

"Jack Baldwin has been another welcome addition so the squad’s looking much better and we actually have 18 to 20 pros out on the training pitch. That’s been really nice and really refreshing and all it does is build good competition and that's what we want.”