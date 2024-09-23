Fosu wants to move to Northampton after impressive start to life at Cobblers

Tariqe Fosu got his Cobblers account up and running against Huddersfield

Tariqe Fosu has enjoyed his first few weeks at Sixfields so much that he’s hoping to move to the area permanently.

The 28-year-old winger has been Northampton’s standout player alongside Cameron McGeehan in the opening six weeks of the season despite starting just two league games.

He inspired the turnaround in the victory over Exeter City with an electric second half cameo at Sixfields and was then involved in two goals as Cobblers stunned Huddersfield on Saturday. He teed up McGeehan in the first half and then calmly beat Lee Nicholls in the second after shrugging off Huddersfield’s claims for a foul.

"I didn't think there was a foul for my goal,” said Fosu. “I just turned quicker than the defender and he's actually clipped me. I would have been upset had the referee given a foul.

"I decided to put it through the goalkeeper's legs. I had a lot of time and they can be the most difficult ones because you have so much time to think about it. I did think about going round him but he looked like he was ready for that so I went through his legs.

"It's a massive result and that should set us up and give us great belief and hopefully we can kick on."

Fosu’s running in behind caused problems all game and was a key feature of Northampton’s game plan.

"It was part of our game plan,” he added. “They play quite high so we were looking for balls in behind and I knew to make a run and for the second goal, Cam followed it up, I cut it back to him and he's good at finishing those off.

"It was a really good goal and it an enjoyable game to play in. It was tough against a good team but we held our own and we were strong defensively and it's a great result for us.”

Having recovered from a minor injury sustained last month, Fosu now hopes for a run in the team.

He continued: "I had a little setback with the injury against Barnsley. I'd say that was my proper first start and I just want to build from here. I'm a little bit behind fitness-wise but I feel in good shape.

"I’m enjoying it here and I want to move up to the area and live somewhere local so I can be closer to the ground and see what Northampton is all about."