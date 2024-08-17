Sixfields

Summer signings Callum Morton and Cameron McGeehan were both on target as Cobblers came from a goal down to beat Exeter City 2-1 and claim their first win of the new League One season.

Few people could have seen this result coming when 65 minutes were on the clock, at which point Exeter led 1-0 and were looking the more likely scorers of another goal as Town stuttered and stumbled and struggled for any kind of attacking momentum.

However, helped by the introduction of the electric Tariqe Fosu, the home side belatedly came to life and were able to turn the game around. Morton's first Sixfields strike – and Town’s first goal of the season – levelled things and then 12 minutes later Fosu’s excellent work led to the corner from which McGeehan slammed home the winning goal.

Cobblers were far from perfect and manager Jon Brady will know that one win doesn’t change the fact that his team remain very much a work-in-progress but, after a shaky opening week, three points were all that mattered and Northampton are now up and running for the campaign.

Brady made two changes to the team that lost at Bristol Rovers on the opening day of the season as Matt Dibley-Dias and Luke Mbete were both given their league debuts for the club, with Will Hondermarck and Ali Koiki dropping to the bench.

It was not the most assured of starts by Town and the game’s first chance went to the visitors when a ball over the top found Millenic Alli and his cross was only half cleared to Reece Cole, whose first-time shot whistled just wide.

Sam Hoskins saw a shot deflected into the gloves of Joe Whitworth but there were no doubts that Exeter had made the brighter start and they deservedly led on eight minutes. Set-pieces were again Town’s undoing with Cole’s delivery allowed to bounce before being glanced in by Tristan Crama.

Another corner caused more problems but this time Jack McMillan’s effort was saved before the home side broke away down the right and Callum Morton teed up Mitch Pinnock on the edge and his well-struck shot was blocked.

Cobblers were aggrieved not to have been awarded a spot-kick midway through the first half when Morton was clearly hauled to ground seemingly inside the penalty area, however referee Carl Brook deemed it to be just outside.

Pinnock’s subsequent free-kick was straight at Whitworth and he was involved again when Cobblers were so close to an equaliser as his wayward effort was cleverly defected towards goal by Morton but the ball dropped agonisingly wide.

Town were enjoying a good spell and another free-kick in a good position was sent over by Sam Hoskins, although Exeter did almost double their lead in first half stoppage-time when Ilmari Niskanen stabbed wide at the back post.

The onus should have been on Cobblers to force the issue in the second half but instead they were inexplicably slow off the mark and it was all Exeter after the restart as Mbete produced an important block to deny Cole.

Tariqe Fosu was called for and he replaced Dibley-Dias but nothing was happening for the Cobblers as Exeter continued to look the more likely.

Then, out of nothing, the hosts were level. Hoskins sent a lofted ball forward, Whitworth hesitated and that allowed Morton to take a touch before poking through the goalkeeper’s legs for his first Sixfields goal.

Exeter came back and Mbete had to make another terrific block to deny Kamari Doyle what looked a certain goal but Fosu’s introduction had changed the game and he was central again when Hoskins’ low shot had to be tipped wide by Whitworth.

And from the subsequent corner, Cobblers took the lead. The ball was cleared to Pinnock and his high, hanging cross found Fosu who laid it back to Jon Guthrie and his fizzed cross was read brilliantly by McGeehan as he tapped in at the back post.

Exeter had 12 minutes plus stoppage-time to respond but the sting had hone from their play and Cobblers held on rather comfortably, the only chance of note falling to Doyle whose shot was gathered by Lee Burge.

Cobblers: Burge, McGowan (Odimayo 68), Willis (Baldwin 73), Guthrie ©, Mbete, Fox, McGeehan, Dibley-Dias (Fosu 57), Hoskins, Pinnock, Morton

Subs not used: Tzanev, Koiki, Hondermarck, Wilson

Exeter: Whitworth, Niskanen, Sweeney ©, Crama, Yfeko, McMillan (Purrington 86), Francis, Cole (Doyle 69), Alli, Aitchison, Magennis

Subs not used: MacDonald, Fitzwater, Dibate, Borges, Oaks

Referee: Carl Brook

Attendance: 5,981

Exeter fans: 490