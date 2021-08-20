Forward ruled out due to concussion but Dale strengthen squad in time for Cobblers clash

Robbie Stockdale.

Rochdale have bolstered their squad in time for Saturday's game against the Cobblers by signing Jeriel Dorsett on a season-long loan from Reading.

However, whilst the defender was registered in time for tomorrow's fixture, Dale will be without forward Jake Beesley due to concussion protocols.

"Jake will be missing at the weekend," said manager Robbie Stockdale. "He’s fine in himself and he felt fine the day after the game, but the protocols dictate that he has to have a week, so all being well - and we hit all the targets during the protocol process - he’ll be ok for Tuesday night.”

Of the players who have been isolating due to COVID, only Jim McNulty could return in time to face Northampton.

Stockdale added: “There’s only Jim McNulty, whose period of isolation finishes on Saturday morning, so he’ll come down and meet the squad at the hotel. He’s not been able to do any training or anything like that, so we’ll have a little look at him, but Jim’s a good character to have around the place anyway."

On facing the Cobblers, Stockdale said: “There are going to be no easy rides in this league, but Northampton have started quite well.

“We should have more points on the board, without a shadow of a doubt, but we haven’t so I’d take playing poorly and winning a game, that’s for sure.

“It’ll come together, and, like we’ve said before, a little bit of patience might be needed, but at the same time I appreciate that we don’t want to be drifting too far behind the teams that are at the higher end of the table.

“We’ve watched the games back that we’ve played and we analyse and we show the players where we’ve done well and where we can improve. Football is only about one stat and that’s the scoreline, but if you look at the way the games have gone, we’ve played relatively well in all of them.

"It’s just spells and the goals again the other other night are just really poor to concede. Conceding 15 seconds after equalising can’t happen.