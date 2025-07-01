Fornah 'really impressed' by 'everything' at Northampton as he vows to bring 'joy' to Cobblers fans

Kevin Nolan watches his new signing in training

Sixfields new boy Tyrese Fornah says he has been ‘really impressed by everything’ since signing for Northampton, adding that he just wants to bring ‘joy’ to the club’s supporters.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who only knew one member of Town’s current squad before arriving at Moulton, penned a three-year deal last week, becoming Kevin Nolan’s ninth addition of a busy summer.

"A lot of the boys here are new faces for me,” he said. “The only one I know really well is Nesta (Guinness-Walker). I'm close to his dad as well and they're really good people. I know him from my days at Reading. He's a great kid and an amazing player and I'm happy to be here with him and hopefully we can kick on together.

"I've been really impressed by everything. The stadium looks great and there's a real homely feel and a nice feel about the place in terms of it being a family club. It's right for me and my partner and all of my family and I’m excited to get going.

"I want to give joy to the fans and play with freedom and help the team play some exciting football and be successful. I'll play my game and anything else is outside noise. My focus is on what I need to do and how I can get there and that's my main objective.”

Reflecting on the journey that got him to this point, Fornah added: "I started out at Nottingham Forest and came through as a young boy there and then progressed into the first-team quite early. I had a few loans and there were ups and downs but as a young player you learn from those experiences.

"The most important thing at that stage was to gain experience and help me get to where I am now and I'm grateful for everything. There have been good moments and bad moments but I wouldn't change anything.”