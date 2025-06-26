Tyrese Fornah

Tyrese Fornah had been on Kevin Nolan’s radar ‘for a long time’ before Cobblers eventually sealed a deal for the midfielder on Wednesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old defensive-minded midfielder, who came through Nottingham Forest's youth system and was released by Derby County last season, has signed an unusually long three-year contract, which only underlines Nolan’s faith in him.

"Tyrese is a player we have monitored for a long time and we identified him early on as someone we would like to bring in," said Nolan. "We have done a lot of homework on him and we feel he will link and balance with Dean Campbell, the two of them should work together well.

"He can play as a defensive midfielder but he can also play further up as well and help get us up the pitch and drive us forward. He travels well and carries the ball well and they are great attributes to have.

"We spoke to him, as we do all potential signings, about where we feel we can help develop his game and that is his work in the final third and adding goals and he was very receptive to that.

"We are really pleased with this signing. Tyrese is a good age with an excellent pedigree, and he is the sort of player I am sure all supporters will enjoy watching in a Northampton Town shirt.

“As you would expect there was a lot of interest in him this summer and it is another feather in our cap that we have been able to welcome him to Sixfields.”