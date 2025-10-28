Reading have appointed former Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United boss Leam Richardson as their new manager on a deal until 2027.

The 45-year-old, who replaces Noel Hunt, won promotion from League One with Wigan in 2021/22 and also had a spell in charge of Rotherham in the Championship, but he’s been out of a job since he was sacked by the Millers at the end of the 2023/24 season. Richardson will begin work immediately and has appointed Danny Schofield and James Beattie to his backroom team. Reading are currently 19th in League One.

Royals chairman Rob Couhig said: “I have admired Leam for some time. He is a coach and leader who embodies exactly the qualities we want at Reading Football Club – hard work, diligence, organisation and an absolute commitment to improving players.

“He achieved promotion from League One in extremely difficult circumstances and proved he can build success. He is humble, he is driven, and he builds strong, honest cultures – something I know Royals fans value and respect.

“Leam knows this division, he knows what a winning dressing room looks like and he understands the standards required to get there. He is hungry, ambitious and determined to move this football club forward. We are delighted to welcome him to Reading.”

Richardson began his coaching journey at Accrington Stanley, where he twice stepped up as caretaker manager before being appointed permanently in 2012. He was assistant manager to Paul Cook at Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic, achieving promotion with both Portsmouth and Wigan in that period.