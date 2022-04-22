Former Town man Smith a 'big doubt' as Wellens fires Orient up for Cobblers clash

Harry Smith.

Striker Harry Smith looks set to miss this weekend’s reunion with his former club due to an ankle injury.

The 26-year-old, who spent two years at Sixfields, is Orient’s top scorer this season with 15 goals in all competitions.

Defender Adam Thompson is also struggling while midfielder Harry Kyprianou is suspended after his red card against Swindon Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Adam trained but probably won’t be fit,” said manager Richie Wellens. "Harry wasn’t in the squad last week because of an ankle injury. He tried to train this week but couldn’t get through so he will be a big doubt for the weekend.”

Orient occupy 13th place in League Two and have nothing tangible to play for but they are dangerous opponents.

Only Port Vale (25) have picked up more points than Orient (20) since Wellens took charge in March. They have won six of their last eight games and triumphed impressively at play-off chasing Swindon last time out despite playing over an hour with 10 men.

"Northampton are a strong team and very direct at times but they have some good footballers as well,” Wellens added.

"They had a couple of good results last weekend and it will be a different game but we won’t switch off.

"Other teams will be looking at us hoping we can continue our good form to impact the play-offs and the promotion race.