Cobblers new boy Jordan Willis is ready to ‘hit the ground running’ after joining the club on a free transfer last week.

The 29-year-old has come in to provide more options for Jon Brady on the back-line following injuries to Jon Guthrie and Max Dyche, and he was immediately named in the squad when Northampton visited Shrewsbury on Saturday.

"I’ve already been here for a while and it’s going well so far,” said Willis, who had been without a club since leaving Wycombe at the end of last season. “It’s been good to get some training under my belt and meet with the lads. They seem a great bunch and now I’ve signed a deal I can’t wait to get going.

Jordan Willis was on the bench against Shrewsbury on Saturday.

"The club’s in a good place and you can tell that from just one week of training. You can see the quality of the squad and hopefully I can add to that and help the club progress.”

After seven largely successful years at boyhood club Coventry, Willis was enjoying a decent spell with Sunderland when he ruptured his knee ligaments in 2021, which effectively kept him out of the game for two years.

But the central defender signed a short-term deal with Wycombe at the start of this year and played nine times for the club in League One before being released in May.

He added: "I came through as a 17-year-old at Coventry and then continued playing there until I was about 24 before I spent two seasons at Sunderland.

"There was the COVID season and then had the injury but I had a good six month at Wycombe last season after joining in January. I managed to play a good few games and now I’m feeling fit and feeling well and I’m ready to hit the ground running.”