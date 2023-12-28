Former Sunderland and Coventry defender signs new deal to extend stay at Cobblers
Cobblers defender Jordan Willis has signed a new contract to extend his stay at Sixfields until the end of the season.
The former Sunderland and Coventry City defender joined Northampton on a free transfer in October and has made 13 appearances so far, including nine starts.
"We are delighted to have agreed a new contract with Jordan," said manager Jon Brady. "He has been a very welcome addition to the squad and has played an important part for us so far.
"I know his performances have generated other interest, so it is good news that we have been able to extend his stay. He is also a good influence off the field. He is enjoying his football here, we are pleased to have him and this is good news that he will be staying with us for the rest of the season."