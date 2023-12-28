Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

"We are delighted to have agreed a new contract with Jordan," said manager Jon Brady . "He has been a very welcome addition to the squad and has played an important part for us so far.

"I know his performances have generated other interest, so it is good news that we have been able to extend his stay. He is also a good influence off the field. He is enjoying his football here, we are pleased to have him and this is good news that he will be staying with us for the rest of the season."