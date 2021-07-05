Former skipper Bolger heads to Northern Ireland after Cobblers departure

Cian Bolger.

Defender Cian Bolger has signed for Larne Town in Northern Ireland after deciding not to extend his contract at the Cobblers.

The 29-year-old was a regular at the start of last season fell out of favour at Northampton after Jon Brady replaced Keith Curle in the dugout, not starting any of the last 19 games.

Larne, based in County Antrim, compete in the NIFL Premiership and will be playing in the Europa Conference League this season.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch said: “We feel that bringing Cian here is another major step on our journey.

“He brings with him a lot of experience, after having played the amount of games he has in England, and the vast majority of them at League One level.

“We also expect him to bring a lot of leadership the squad and knowhow as we continue our pursuit of where we want to go.

“I’m delighted to get him to the club and I think the fans will feel the same when they have had an opportunity to see him play.”

Bolger himself is raring to go, just days ahead of the Europa Conference League first round encounter with Bala Town.

“Having spoken to Tiernan and others around the club, it’s clear to see how much of an exciting time this for the club and I can’t wait to get started.

“Once I came down to have a look around the club, spoke to Tiernan and Kenny I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of.