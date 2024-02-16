Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers new boy Liam Moore says he is ready to remind the footballing world ‘who I am’ after he joined the club on a short-term deal this week.​​

The 31-year-old defender has impressive pedigree having made over 200 appearances in the Championship, but injury problems meant he played just three games for Reading last season.

Moore’s last competitive outing came on March 18, 2023, but he’s kept himself fit during his time without a club and has continued to build his sharpness while in training with Northampton.

"I can't wait to get started,” said Moore. “It's been a long few months going back to the start of the season and we've been trying to get something sorted but this opportunity has come up and it's about getting back on the pitch now.

"There have been a lot of ups and downs over the last year but I've just been persistent and stayed confident in my ability and I got this opportunity to come in and show the manager what I could do. Thankfully it's gone my way and now I have a chance to show myself again."

Moore has been without a club since he was released by Reading at the end of last season.

"The most important thing to stay strong,” he added. “I'm one of the lucky ones who's always had a club. I was signed by Leicester aged seven and most recently I spent seven years with Reading.

"Being out of contract was new to me but I have good people around me and I have friends in the game who have kept me going. It was a little bit quieter than I originally expected but that's football. It's not personal. You just have to keep yourself ready and now I've got the chance to impress.

"I've been able to collect my data to make sure I'm at the right level physically and then when the opportunity came, I felt good in training.”

Moore may have to wait to be given an opportunity with Jon Guthrie and Jordan Willis currently first-choice at centre-back, but he’s ready for whenever that comes.

"The main aim is to play as much as possible and to remind the football world who I am and what I’m capable of,” Moore continued. “I’ve really enjoyed my time in the building so far and I’m excited to be involved in the game again and I can’t wait to get back on the pitch.