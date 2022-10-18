Kelvin Langmead with former Cobblers assistant Alan Knill in 2014.

Cobblers have further strengthened the their coaching structure within the club’s academy by appointing former player Kelvin Langmead.

The 37-year-old, who spent four years as a player at Sixfields between 2011 and 2015, will combine the new role alongside his ongoing playing career. He is currently at Banbury United but will work closely with Northampton’s academy manager Ian Sampson, who was delighted to welcome him to the club.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Kelvin back to the club,” said Sampson. “It is important that the club can lean on the experience that people like Kelvin have had in the game and he can pass that experience on to all the lads within the academy set up.

“He has had a successful career and we look forward to seeing what he can bring to his new role within the academy.”

Langmead himself added: “When I first spoke to Sammo about the potential to come back I was excited, I really wanted to make it happen.