Former Northampton Town goalkeeper makes emotional exit from Championship club

Former Cobblers goalkeeper and 2021/22 Player of the Season Liam Roberts has bid an emotional farewell to Millwall after failing to agree a new deal.

Following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season, the club entered discussions with the 30-year-old regarding a new deal, however an agreement could not be reached. Roberts, who arrived at Millwall as a free agent in July 2024 on a one-year deal and has been linked with a move to League One Mansfield, departs having made six appearances, two in each of the three competitions; the Championship, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

“The club would like to thank Liam for his efforts and professionalism during his time at the club, and wish him and his family the very best of luck for the future,” said a statement.

Roberts received online abuse, including death threats, after he was sent off in the Millwall’s FA Cup defeat by Crystal Palace in March after accidentally kicking Eagles striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in the head. Mateta required 25 stitches for a severe laceration to his ear and Roberts was handed a six-game ban by the Football Association and has not played since.

Roberts said: "As I say goodbye to Millwall, I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the fans, my team-mates and all the staff. It has been a real honour to represent this club over the past year and play in front of such a passionate fanbase. Sharing the dressing room with such a special group of players has been a privilege.

"My family and I were shown incredible support during one of the most difficult times in our lives, and we'll never forget the kindness and care we received from everyone connected to the club. That will stay with us forever.

"As I look ahead, my main goal is to play regularly and consistently at first-team level and I'm excited to see what the next chapter holds for me. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. I'll always be grateful for my time here and I wish Millwall nothing but success in the future."