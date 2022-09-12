Former Northampton Town chairman Derek Banks dies

Banks was in charge of the club from the mid-1980s, and was at the helm as Graham Carr built the team that would win the Division Four title in 1986/87.

A club statement read: "Cobblers Past and Northampton Town Football Club are saddened to learn the passing of former chairman Derek Banks.

"Banks came to England from India in 1960, a Watford Supporter.

"Neville Ronson sold his shares in Northampton Town to Banks, a tobacco trader, who cleared outstanding debts, and together with a consortium of businessmen gave new manager Graham Carr money to inject the side with the players he wanted.

"Derek was chairman for the all conquering 1968/87 season that saw Graham Carr's side storm to the Division Four title.

"We would like to send our condolences to Derek’s family and friends."

Banks has been back at Sixfields on occasion in recent years, and was part of the club's celebrations when Chris Wilder's team won the Sky Bet League Two title in 2016.