Former Northampton Town and Brackley striker David Moyo has joined National League North side Alfreton Town for the new season.

Moyo (29) spent last season at National League North rivals Chorley and has experience of The EFL, National League, National League North, Scottish Premiership and Scottish Championship.

The Zimbabwean international started his career at Northampton Town after coming over to the UK from a tough and difficult upbringing in his native Zimbabwe. While at Northampton Moyo formed a strike partnership with England Striker Ivan Toney after they were both in the youth set up there.

Moyo enjoyed loan spells at a number of clubs from the Cobblers including Kettering, Corby, Stamford and lastly Conference North side Brackley Town with whom he decided to sign for permanently after being released by Northampton.