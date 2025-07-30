Louis Appéré

Ex-Cobbler Louis Appéré has joined League Two Cambridge United after leaving Stevenage.

The 26-year-old striker, who played 20 times in his only season at Boro after signing from Cobblers last summer, moves for an undisclosed fee. He signed for Town from Dundee United in 2022 and was part of Jon Brady’s promotion-winning side in 2023.

“I am delighted to be here,” said Appéré, who’ll wear the number nine shirt for Cambridge. “I needed a fresh start, and I am really happy that it’s all sorted. The manager made it clear that I was somebody he had been looking at it for a little while, and one of the best feelings for a player is to be wanted. I feel great. I have had a good pre-season, been training and played plenty of games, so I am good to go.”

U’s boss Neil Harris added: “I am delighted to welcome Louis to the football club. We have had to stay patient in our pursuit for a forward, but I am really happy that we have been able to bring Louis in to add to our attack.

“He is a hard-working striker who will hold the ball up, bring others into play, run the channels and most importantly, score goals for us. We believe he still has room to grow as a player and I am excited to work with him over the next two seasons.”