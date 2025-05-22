Former Northampton, Port Vale and Grimsby forward released by non-league club

JJ Hooper

Former Northampton, Port Vale and Grimsby forward JJ Hooper has been released by Northern Premier League club Blyth Spartans.

Now aged 31, Hooper had two spells at Sixfields, first in 2013/14 and then again in 2016/17, though neither were successful. He also represented Barnet and Wrexham and came through Newcastle United’s academy.

He was released by Blyth after scoring five goals in 17 league games in 2024/25, with the club suffering relegation.