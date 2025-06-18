Former Northampton, Luton Town and Oxford United striker announces retirement from football

Danny Hylton with Ian Sampson

Danny Hylton has officially hung up his boots.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 36-year-old spent two seasons at Sixfields, playing 32 scoreless games, before heading to Charlton last summer. He also played for Luton and Oxford and will now form part of Nathan Jones’ coaching staff at the Addicks.

"It’s time to say goodbye to playing the beautiful game,” confirmed Hylton in a statement on Wednesday. “A career I can now look back on and be immensely proud of. From the age of 6 to 36 I approached everyday with a smile on my face and my love for this game has never faded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m extremely grateful for all the amazing moments and memories that this game has continued to give to me and my family. I have met some incredible people on this journey — people that will be friends for life.

“Thank you to every club I have played for, for allowing me to represent your club. Thank you to the fans for all your support, thank you to EVERYONE that has been part of my journey.

"A special mention to my incredible family that allowed me to start my journey and live my dream — they have been right beside me throughout it all, always allowed me to keep perspective and have always remained my biggest why! Just a kid from Camden with a dream!”