Former Northampton, Luton Town and Oxford United striker announces retirement from football

By James Heneghan
Published 18th Jun 2025, 17:17 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 17:18 BST
Danny Hylton with Ian Sampson
Danny Hylton with Ian Sampson
Danny Hylton has officially hung up his boots.

The 36-year-old spent two seasons at Sixfields, playing 32 scoreless games, before heading to Charlton last summer. He also played for Luton and Oxford and will now form part of Nathan Jones’ coaching staff at the Addicks.

"It’s time to say goodbye to playing the beautiful game,” confirmed Hylton in a statement on Wednesday. “A career I can now look back on and be immensely proud of. From the age of 6 to 36 I approached everyday with a smile on my face and my love for this game has never faded.

"I’m extremely grateful for all the amazing moments and memories that this game has continued to give to me and my family. I have met some incredible people on this journey — people that will be friends for life.

“Thank you to every club I have played for, for allowing me to represent your club. Thank you to the fans for all your support, thank you to EVERYONE that has been part of my journey.

"A special mention to my incredible family that allowed me to start my journey and live my dream — they have been right beside me throughout it all, always allowed me to keep perspective and have always remained my biggest why! Just a kid from Camden with a dream!”

