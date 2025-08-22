Former Northampton loan star suffers cruel injury blow

By James Heneghan
Published 22nd Aug 2025
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 08:52 BST
Ben Perry
Former Cobblers loanee Ben Perry is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a cruel ACL injury whilst playing for new club Colchester United.

The 20-year-old midfielder sustained the injury during United’s 2-0 win at Shrewsbury on Saturday, and a scan has shown a rupture to his anterior cruciate ligament, along with other damage in his knee.

"We’ve had the awful news that he’s ruptured his ACL and also ruptured his medial knee ligaments,” said U’s boss Danny Cowley. "Very much like Jamie McDonnell did last year, Ben balanced the team off, really athletic, great pitch coverage, fantastic in defensive transition, and very good aerially both from set pieces and in open play. When you lose players like this, the team suffers."

