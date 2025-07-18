Aaron Pierre

Former Cobblers pair Aaron Pierre and Beryly Lubala have signed for new clubs.

Centre-back Pierre, now 32, played 68 times for Northampton between 2017 and 2019 and was let go by Shrewsbury Town following their relegation to League Two. He has this week joined National League outfit Eastleigh.

Manager Kelvin Davis said: “I’m really pleased! It’s a position that we’ve been chasing for a little while in terms of the profile of player to fit what we want to do. He has a track record of being a real competitor and has the attributes to really push us on so Aaron comes and joins a group of hungry lads that want to kick on and win football matches.”

Pierre added: “I spoke to the manager for a good few weeks and got really good vibes from him and good communication in terms of what we’re trying to do as a club. I want to make sure I give 110 per cent and make sure we perform as well as we can throughout the season. I want them to see that I came here because I see the vision of where the club is trying to go.”

Lubala will be facing Cobblers next season after heading to Stevenage. The 27-year-old played 14 times for the Cobblers during a short loan spell in 2022. He scored 10 goals in 2024/25 for Wycombe but did not feature as the Chairboys were beaten by Charlton in the play-off semi-finals before being released. "Thrilled to join Stevenage and I’m excited to get started,” Lubala posted on social media.