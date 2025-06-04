Fraser Horsfall

Fraser Horsfall has swapped one League One club for another after taking the decision to reject a new offer from current team Stockport County and instead sign for third tier rivals Blackpool.

The 28-year-old, who played 100 times and scored 12 goals in two seasons at Sixfields, has signed a four-year deal with Steve Bruce’s Tangerines.

"I’m buzzing to have got the deal done as it has happened quite quickly,” said Horsfall, who made 122 appearances in three years at Stockport. “I spoke to manager and he told me what he wanted from me and why he wanted to bring me into the club, which was really good. With the size of this club they shouldn’t be in this league, so the main goal is promotion.”

Bruce added: "Fraser arrives following an excellent season that’s made him highly sought after this summer. We’re delighted to get someone of Fraser’s calibre signed early as he demonstrates the leadership qualities we’re looking for to compete at the top end of this division."

Stockport CEO Simon Wilson said: “We’re of course disappointed by this decision but are respectful of Fraser’s choice and doing what he believes is the right thing for his career.

“Fraser has been a brilliant player for us and a big part of the clubs recent success. However as we have seen before, in these situations all parties move on quickly and our attention focuses on the very good players we have in the building as well as new opportunities in the market.”