Former Northampton defender makes move to League One newcomers after leaving Rotherham

By James Heneghan
Published 10th Jul 2025, 16:22 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 16:22 BST
Hakeem Odoffinplaceholder image
Hakeem Odoffin
Hakeem Odoffin has joined League One newcomers Luton Town in a permanent deal following his decision to reject a new contract at previous club Rotherham.

The 27-year-old, who can play as a centre-half, right-back or defensive midfielder, was Rotherham’s captain and spent four seasons at the Yorkshire club. He played 16 times for Northampton in 2018.

Luton manager Matt Bloomfield said: “Hakeem is a real leader and someone I’ve been aware of for a number of years. I know the club have been following him closely as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He knows the level, knows how to win at the level and he can play in a variety of positions in defence and midfield, which absolutely helps. He is someone who we feel can have the personality and character to have a real impact for us.

“He’s a London boy and he’s been away from home for a number of years. When I met him a week or two ago, he’d been home to see his mum and he had a big smile on his face, so it’s nice when it seems to fit at the right stage of his life and his career. He was ready for a new challenge and we are really pleased to get him.”

Related topics:League OneNorthamptonLuton TownRotherhamYorkshireLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice