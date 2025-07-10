Former Northampton defender makes move to League One newcomers after leaving Rotherham
The 27-year-old, who can play as a centre-half, right-back or defensive midfielder, was Rotherham’s captain and spent four seasons at the Yorkshire club. He played 16 times for Northampton in 2018.
Luton manager Matt Bloomfield said: “Hakeem is a real leader and someone I’ve been aware of for a number of years. I know the club have been following him closely as well.
“He knows the level, knows how to win at the level and he can play in a variety of positions in defence and midfield, which absolutely helps. He is someone who we feel can have the personality and character to have a real impact for us.
“He’s a London boy and he’s been away from home for a number of years. When I met him a week or two ago, he’d been home to see his mum and he had a big smile on his face, so it’s nice when it seems to fit at the right stage of his life and his career. He was ready for a new challenge and we are really pleased to get him.”
