Former Northampton defender makes deadline day move to League Two strugglers

Sam Sherring

Cheltenham Town have completed the signing of ex-Cobbler Sam Sherring.

The 25-year-old defender, who helped Cobblers to promotion in 2022/23, has joined the Robins on a season-long loan from MK Dons.

"I'm really happy,” said Sherring. “I've come in today, met the lads and trained. It was a really good vibe and I'm looking forward now to the game tomorrow and cracking on.

"For me it's a chance to play some consistent minutes. I'm looking to really make an impact on the team and play as much as I can whilst I'm here. It's still early in the season, there's a lot games left to play and hopefully I can help the team climb up the league."

Cheltenham manager Michael Flynn added: "We're delighted to have Sam with us. When he was at Northampton he was outstanding. If we can get him back to that level then we've got a very good centre-back on our hands. He was really enthusiastic about coming here so it's an important one to get over the line."

Sherring joined Northampton from Bournemouth in 2022 and played 77 games for the club in total, but he turned down a new contract in favour of a move to MK Dons last summer. However, last season did not go to plan for either Sherring or Dons. The centre-back made just nine league starts and saw his campaign constantly disrupted by injuries and managerial changes. He then suffered a hamstring problem in pre-season and has not played a game so far in 2025/26.

Cheltenham are bottom of League Two and only picked up their first point of the campaign at Salford on Friday.