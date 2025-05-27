Former Northampton, Cheltenham and Wrexham defender announces retirement from football

Ben Tozer

Former Northampton and Wrexham defender Ben Tozer has announced his retirement from football.

After making his senior debut for Swindon before moving to Newcastle United for £250,000, Tozer established himself at Cobblers through two loan spells followed by a permanent switch in 2011. He made 200 appearances across four years at Sixfields before also playing for Colchester, Yeovil, Newport, Cheltenham and Wrexham.

The 35-year-old centre-back ended his career with Forest Green Rovers in the National League, confirming this week: "Yeah, I’m retiring, hanging my boots up, whatever you want to call it. I think you know when you know. If you're honest with yourself, that's when you've got to look at yourself and think 'it's too much to go again'. I'm just ready to finish."

"I've enjoyed a lot of it, it's been hard as well," Tozer added. "I've loved it. Especially the memories that I've made, what I've managed to achieve. I'm happy, I'm proud of myself."

Northampton wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations on a fantastic career and all the very best in your retirement @tozer_ben!”