James Wilson just wants to get down to business on the pitch after becoming Cobblers’ long-awaited first signing of the summer.

Town finally joined the transfer party on Tuesday afternoon when they became the 23rd League One club to make a signing this summer, leaving only Reading without any new faces.

It’s set to be a busy period for the club with manager Jon Brady confirming his desire to bring in a ‘fair few’ in the next couple of weeks, and just 24 hours later goalkeeper Nik Tzanev also put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

Wilson was the first man through the door though, and the former Manchester United man, who left Port Vale at the end of last season, had little hesitation once he met with Brady.

James Wilson of Port Vale celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Port Vale and Mansfield Town at Vale Park on March 15, 2022 in Burslem, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

"There was a little bit of interest from elsewhere but it all came out of the blue,” explained the 28-year-old. “The manager contacted my agent, we had a chat and it's just gone from there.

"I spoke to the manager last week and he gave me an idea of where he thinks the club's going and how I fit into that and we both felt I would fit in quite well.

"The club has been going in the right direction over the last couple of years and they've done really well so I'm excited to be here and to get the journey started.”

Given Brady’s tendency to play different formations and systems, Wilson’s adaptability was a big selling point.

"The manager spoke to me about how I'd fit into the team and how fluid the front four could be and the need to be flexible,” Wilson added.

"I've got experience doing that and I've played in all four positions across the front line so I think the manager was pleased that I could slot in anywhere and that fluidity was important for him and he said all the right things and it was what I wanted to hear.

"As a player, I'm always trying to get into the right positions and make the right movements to get into the box and score goals but I can play across the front line.”

Wilson admits he did not enjoy being out of contract after his release from Port Vale at the end of last season.

He continued: "I wasn't really panicking but I was looking to the future. I stuck to my programme and kept on top of things and waited for something to come up.

"The manager rang me and we got on well but it never gets any easier when you come into a new team and meet all the lads. I'm sure they are a great bunch but it's still nerve-racking and feels like the first day of school.

"But it felt important to get it done before pre-season. I've joined clubs later in the summer before and that can make it harder to settle in.