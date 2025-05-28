Former Man United player named new boss by League One promotion hopefuls

Lee Grant

Huddersfield Town have named former Manchester United goalkeeper Lee Grant as their new manager on a three-year deal.

Having previously been assistant coach of Ipswich Town throughout their rise from League One to the top flight in back-to-back seasons, Grant has been allowed to leave the club to join Huddersfield with immediate effect following the end of the Premier League campaign. A compensation agreement was agreed between the two clubs and Grant will be joined by his own coaching team.

A former goalkeeper in his playing days, the 42-year-old hung up his gloves in 2022 after a successful 22 year career, making over 500 professional appearances before retiring at Manchester United, where he combined his position within the squad alongside furthering his education and experience in coaching.

“I’m extremely excited, proud, and honoured to have been trusted with the responsibility to lead the club,” said Grant. “I’m really looking forward to getting started.

"We will be a proactive team, we’ll be a dominate team, and we’ll be an aggressive team. I’m going to demand a lot from the boys, the way we train and the way we work will demand that we take control of the football. We’ll give them plenty of pictures and lots of ideas on how to do that, but in terms of the challenge that will be put in front of the players on a day-to-day basis, I think the fans will appreciate.

“I want the players and staff to come into work everyday with a real enthusiasm and hunger, ready to work and ready to learn as well. I’m here to help the players be better. I’m here to help the players grow."