The 38-year-old makes his first step into management following an impressive playing career, which started with Rangers, before making more than 200 appearances in the Premier League, including at Liverpool . He also earned 26 caps for Scotland. Since retiring as a player, Adam has spent the last 18 months working as a coach with Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, both as Under-21s coach and Loans Manager.

“I’m inheriting what I think is a strong squad which is more than capable of getting the results needed to climb the table.“Fleetwood is a hard-working, honest, and passionate town and the football club must reflect that – the players have to be proud to pull the shirt on and represent what the club and the town stands for.“It’s now important we see togetherness from the players, staff and crucially the supporters to help turn results around - we can’t wait to get started.”Joining the new head coach will be assistant coach Maurice Ross and former Fleetwood player Ross Wallace, who will be a first-team and they will all be on the touchline for the New Year’s Day clash against Shrewsbury Town.