Former Leeds United winger Liam McCarron relishing fresh start with Cobblers after enjoying his time on trial
A versatile, left-footed player who can play at full-back or on either wing, the 23-year-old was confirmed as Town’s latest new addition on Thursday morning following a successful trial.
McCarron started his career at Carlisle before joining Leeds United for an undisclosed fee in July 2019, but after making his Premier League debut against Arsenal, and then moving to Stoke City, his career stalled – he’s played just eight games across the last three seasons.
So the opportunity to train with Northampton and impress Brady in pre-season was a welcome one.
"I’ve already been here for about two and a bit weeks now and I’ve really enjoyed myself,” said McCarron. "I feel this is a right place for the next step in my career because I’m ready to kick on.
"I thought the supporters were great when I played in the Norwich friendly and that game was just a glimpse of what I can do and hopefully there’s a lot more to come now I’ve joined the club.”
The list of clubs on McCarron’s CV to date – namely Leeds United and Stoke City – suggest his talent is not in question.
"I was at Leeds for a few years, I played in the Premier League with them, and I played some cup games and at under-21 level,” he added. "I started out at Carlisle and had 20 odd senior games with them and after Leeds I went to Stoke and then a loan spell with Port Vale.
"The main thing for me now is to get games under my belt and play consistently because it’s not something I’ve had a lot of recently. I want to play as many games as I can this season and hopefully help the club have a really good season.
"I think we can compete with any team in this league with the squad we have here. The club’s in a good place – the pitch is nice and the stadium look’s good – and I’m confident we’ll do well.”
McCarron impressed as an unnamed trialist in the friendly against Norwich, exciting with his powerful running and lively movement down the left.
"I like to think I’m quite a versatile player and I can play anywhere, whether it’s left-back, wing-back, in midfield, and I can play on either side, left or right,” he explained. "I love to get on the ball and just drive at people and that’s what I aim to do with Northampton.”
