Former Huddersfield and Oxford defender training with Northampton

Josh Ruffels

Former Huddersfield Town and Oxford United left-back Josh Ruffels is reportedly training with Northampton.

The 31-year-old defender has been out of contract since he was released by Huddersfield at the end of the season. He trained with Shrewsbury Town last month but is now being looked at as a potential addition by Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan, at least according to former Sky Sports journalist Pete O’Rourke.

A product of Coventry City’s youth system, Ruffels has a wealth of experience in the EFL having played over 300 times for Oxford between 2013 and 2021. He then moved to Huddersfield where he made 81 appearances, including 52 in the Championship and 22 in League One last season.

Shrewsbury boss Michael Appleton recently confirmed that Ruffels is of interest to several clubs, saying: “I think it’s one of those where there’s always a possibility, but the reality is there’s a lot of clubs out there as well and he has been with other clubs. He can probably play four positions comfortably and probably at the top end of League One. I do know there’s a lot of other clubs who would certainly be having a look at him.”

Cobblers currently have a number of defenders injured and so Nolan could be looking for extra depth and cover.