Former England goalkeeper delighted to sign 'technically excellent' Wyatt

Tim Flowers

Former England and Premier League title-winning goalkeeper Tim Flowers, now manager of Redditch United, has spoken of his delight at signing young Cobblers midfielder Reuben Wyatt on loan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old, a product of Town’s academy, has made four senior appearances and was regularly involved in pre-season before his temporary switch to non-league Redditch was confirmed on Friday.

Flowers, who won 11 England caps and played for Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City, said: “Reuben is a lad I’ve been talking to Northampton about prior to pre-season. He’s been involved with the Cobblers throughout their pre-season and has made a few first team appearances. We were aware we couldn’t take him until late on in pre-season, so it was just a case of waiting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a guy that the recruitment at Northampton think very highly of. He has a good right foot, excellent set-piece delivery and is of course very technically strong. They think highly of him and want to develop him into men’s senior football. He played at Step 4 last year with AFC Rushden & Diamonds so want him to push on further this season.

“He arrives on a youth loan and in his first training session he looked well organised, sharp and technically excellent. He will get some game time this Saturday, whether he starts or comes off of the bench, to integrate him into the squad with the lads. I’m delighted to welcome Reuben and look forward to working with him.”