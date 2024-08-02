Former England goalkeeper delighted to sign 'technically excellent' Wyatt
The 18-year-old, a product of Town’s academy, has made four senior appearances and was regularly involved in pre-season before his temporary switch to non-league Redditch was confirmed on Friday.
Flowers, who won 11 England caps and played for Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City, said: “Reuben is a lad I’ve been talking to Northampton about prior to pre-season. He’s been involved with the Cobblers throughout their pre-season and has made a few first team appearances. We were aware we couldn’t take him until late on in pre-season, so it was just a case of waiting.
“He’s a guy that the recruitment at Northampton think very highly of. He has a good right foot, excellent set-piece delivery and is of course very technically strong. They think highly of him and want to develop him into men’s senior football. He played at Step 4 last year with AFC Rushden & Diamonds so want him to push on further this season.
“He arrives on a youth loan and in his first training session he looked well organised, sharp and technically excellent. He will get some game time this Saturday, whether he starts or comes off of the bench, to integrate him into the squad with the lads. I’m delighted to welcome Reuben and look forward to working with him.”