Former Derby and Leicester striker retires after spell with Cobblers

Martyn Waghorn

Martyn Waghorn has announced his retirement from football, aged 35, following his brief stint with the Cobblers.

The striker joined Northampton as a free agent on November 1st having been without a club since leaving Derby County last summer, however he only played eight times and mutually agreed to terminate his contract last month.

Waghorn began his career at local club Sunderland before permanent spells at Leicester City, Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town, Coventry City as well as two years in Scotland at Rangers, England Under-21s and a number of loan clubs.

"It's been an incredible journey,” said Waghorn on social media. "I've been very fortunate to play for some great clubs in my career and never took that for granted. To represent my country at various age groups was always an honour and to also score on my England U21s debut was such a proud moment. Thank you to everyone who has been there and supported me along the way."

Waghorn played 527 games across a 17-year career, scoring 135 goals, after earning his debut as a 17-year-old for Roy Keane’s Sunderland in 2007.