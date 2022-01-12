Former Cobblers youngster makes loan move after switch to Aston Villa

Caleb Chukwuemeka.

Former Cobblers youngster Caleb Chukwuemeka has joined Scottish outfit Livingston on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old came through the academy at Sixfields and made 26 first-team appearances for Northampton before moving to Aston Villa in the summer.

He made his debut for Villa in August but has spent most of the season playing for the U23s team, for whom he's scored seven goals in 11 appearances.

Livingston manager David Martindale said: “Caleb comes with quite a big reputation from the staff at Aston Villa and I’m sure he’s going to compliment the squad very well. I’m sure our fans are going to enjoy watching Caleb play.

“He can play anywhere across the front three and will give us different options in the forthcoming games as he offers a very different skill set to what we have at the club already.

“He has played a fair bit of mens football at Northampton Town in League One and that will stand him in good stead going forward.

“Caleb will wear the number 23 jersey and go straight into the match day squad against Dundee.

“There is a host of individuals we have to thank for their help in getting the deal over the line – Steven Gerrard, Mile Jedinak, Aston Villa, Caleb himself and his agent Jason Green. All involved have shown their trust in Livingston FC to develop Caleb even further and we take great pride in bringing players in on loan with a view to sending them back to their parent clubs as better players.