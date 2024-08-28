Former Cobblers youngster angers Brighton fans after 'ridiculous' challenge injures new signing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Cobblers academy player Jay Williams angered nearly the whole of Brighton on Tuesday night after his ‘ridiculous’ challenge injured new Seagulls signing Matt O’Riley.

The 23-year-old Crawley Town defender, who played 17 first-team games for Northampton after coming through the club’s youth ranks, ended O’Riley’s debut with a late challenge after just nine minutes of the Carabao Cup second round tie. The Denmark international looked in serious discomfort as he hobbled from the field.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler told Sky Sports: “Ridiculous foul. It has nothing to do with football, we have to be honest. You can't tackle like this. It is a tackle where you take a risk of an injury of another player.”

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey felt the need to apologise afterwards, saying: "The one with Jay Williams and the boy came off, we didn’t want that and maybe the referee missed that and on a second watch maybe something should have been done about it.

"I don’t want any of their players to be hurt for sure. As a manager and a leader of my group of men in there, I apologise for that, if that is the case.”

Brighton nonetheless cruised through to the third round, winning 4-0.