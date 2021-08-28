Former Cobblers trialist and defender joins local non-league outfit
Academy youngster spent pre-season on trial at Sixfields
Former Cobblers trialist and academy player Jay Williams has joined AFC Rushden & Diamonds for the 2021/22 season.
The 20-year-old came through the youth ranks at Sixfields and made 17 first-team appearances before being released last summer.
He spent time at Kettering Town at the start of last season before joining Harrogate in January, going on to make seven appearances for the League Two club.
Williams then returned to Northampton in the summer, joining Jon Brady's squad as a trialist and featuring in a pre-season friendly against AFC Stamford.
However, the club opted not to pursue a deal for the versatile defender, who can also play in midfield, and he has now joined Southern League side Rushden & Diamonds.