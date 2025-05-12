Nicky Adams

Nicky Adams, star of Northampton’s 2016 title-winning team and a two-time promotion-winner at Sixfields, has retired from football.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now 38, Adams enjoyed two spells with the Cobblers and won promotion on both occasions, first starring in Chris Wilder’s all-conquering side in 2015/16 and then helping Keith Curle’s team to play-off glory at Wembley in 2020. He started and ended his career at Bury and also played for Carlisle, Leicester and Oldham, totalling nearly 800 appearances.

Adams said: “I think it’s perfect timing for me, I’m learning the coaching side of it. I’ve been doing that for the last few years, and I’ve got a big opportunity to go and do that full-time now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One day, we are all told that we can no longer play the game we love. We never know when that day will be but eventually, we are all told. Father Time waits for no man and I’m glad I was able to tell myself that I’ve done enough. It’s time for me to retire from football.

“As a young boy, all I ever wanted to do was play football and dreamt of one day making it as a professional. It fills me with immense pride that I chased and fulfilled that dream, making memories that will last me and my family a lifetime. A massive thank you to all the clubs I represented, it was an honour to wear your shirt, and I will be forever grateful.”