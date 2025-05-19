Former Cobblers strikers released by League Two clubs as ex-goalkeeper joins non-league outfit

Vadaine Oliver

Former Northampton strikers Vadaine Oliver and Chris Long have been released by their respective clubs in League Two.

Oliver, now 33, helped Cobblers win promotion in his only season at Sixfields, scoring eight goals in 40 appearances, before spells at Gillingham and Bradford City. He spent the second half of 2024/25 on loan at Shrewsbury but was released by the Bantams last week following their promotion to League One. Other players to be let go by Bradford include Callum Johnson, Gabe Wadsworth, Jamie Walker, Romoney Crichlow and Sam Stubbs.

Long will be a free agent this summer after leaving Crewe Alexandra. The 30-year-old spent the 2017/18 season on loan with Northampton from Burnley, scoring nine goals in 43 games. After spells for Fleetwood, Blackpool and Motherwell, Long had four seasons at Crewe but was released last week after the club finished 13th in League Two.

Meanwhile, ex-Town goalkeeper Steve Arnold has joined Hemel Hempstead Town for the 2025/26 season, pending the conclusion of his contract with Sutton United.